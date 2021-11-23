New Zealand's central bank hikes rates by 25 bps to 0.75%, meets f'cast

Contributor
Praveen Menon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) raised interest rates by 25 basis points to 0.75% on Wednesday, continuing its tightening cycle as it looks to get on top of rising inflation and a fired up housing market.

Repeats to attach to alerts. No change to text.

WELLINGTON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) raised interest rates by 25 basis points to 0.75% on Wednesday, continuing its tightening cycle as it looks to get on top of rising inflation and a fired up housing market.

All but two economists polled by Reuters expected the RBNZ to increase the cash rate to 0.75%.

The New Zealand dollar NZD=D4 briefly touched a six-week low of $0.6915 after the announcement, but recovered soon after.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; editing by Sam Holmes)

((praveen.menon@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Journopraveen))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters