New Zealand's central bank hikes rates by 25 bps to 0.75%, meets f'cast

WELLINGTON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) raised interest rates by 25 basis points to 0.75% on Wednesday, continuing its tightening cycle as it looks to get on top of rising inflation and a fired up housing market.

All but two economists polled by Reuters expected the RBNZ to increase the cash rate to 0.75%.

The New Zealand dollar NZD=D4 briefly touched a six-week low of $0.6915 after the announcement, but recovered soon after.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; editing by Sam Holmes)

