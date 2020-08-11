New Zealand's central bank expands QE, holds rates steady

Contributor
Praveen Menon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) on Wednesday held its official cash rate at 0.25% in a widely expected decision and expanded its large scale asset purchase (LSAP) programme to as much as NZ$100 billion ($65.39 billion).

WELLINGTON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) on Wednesday held its official cash rate at 0.25% in a widely expected decision and expanded its large scale asset purchase (LSAP) programme to as much as NZ$100 billion ($65.39 billion).

Economists in a Reuters poll had unanimously expected RBNZ to hold rates.

The decision making committee said a package of additional monetary instruments must remain in active preparation, which includes negative interest rates, while purchases of foreign assets also remain an option.

($1 = 1.5293 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Praveen Menon Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((praveen.menon@thomsonreuters.com; +6448028163; Reuters Messaging: praveen.menon.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Journopraveen))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More