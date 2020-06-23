New Zealand's c.bank holds rates, flags need for more stimulus

RBNZ leaves rate unchanged at 0.25%

QE programme remains at NZ$60 bln

RBNZ says economic activity back earlier than expected

Adds details, comments, market reaction

WELLINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank kept rates unchanged on Wednesday and maintained the pace of its quantitative easing programme, but flagged more stimulus may be needed to restore economic growth.

The official cash rate was held at the record low of 0.25% and the large scale asset purchase (LSAP) programme was kept at NZ$60 billion ($38.78 billion).

Economists in a Reuters poll had unanimously expected RBNZ to hold rates.

However, the central bank's dovish tone sent the New Zealand dollar NZD=D4 lower to $0.6450 from $0.6500.

"The Monetary Policy Committee is prepared to provide additional stimulus as necessary," the Reserve Bank of New Zealand said in a post-meeting statement.

"As well as potentially expanding the LSAP programme, the Committee continues to prepare for the use of additional monetary policy tools as needed."

In a record of the meeting, the committee said risks to the economy were skewed to the downside.

"It is not yet clear whether the monetary stimulus delivered to date is sufficient to meet its mandate," it said.

RBNZ doubled its quantitative easing (QE) programme in May, and flagged that it was prepared to use additional tools, including further cuts or expanding QE to include foreign assets, if needed.

New Zealand is among the first countries to successfully contain COVID-19 and open the economy, after enforcing a strict lockdown for weeks that shut all businesses and forced almost everyone to stay at home.

The government is now looking to revive the economy, which shrank in the first quarter and with a deeper decline expected in the current period.

($1 = 1.5473 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Praveen Menon and Swati Pandey; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((praveen.menon@thomsonreuters.com; +6448028163; Reuters Messaging: praveen.menon.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Journopraveen))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.