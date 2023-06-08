New Zealand's Auckland Council votes to sell 7% stake in Auckland Airport

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, June 9 (Reuters) - The Auckland Council voted on Friday to sell 7% of its 18.09% stake in Auckland Airport AIA.NZ, New Zealand's largest, as part of a plan to reduce the local government body's debt.

Auckland council members voted 14 to 6 to pass the city's budget, which includes the partial sale of the city's stake in the airport. One council member abstained.

The stake is worth roughly NZ$885 million ($539 million) and will be used to pay down the city's debt.

($1 = 1.6418 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer)

((Lucy.Craymer@thomsonreuters.com;))

