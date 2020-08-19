Oil
New Zealand's Auckland Airport annual profit slumps 31%

Yajush Gupta Reuters
Auckland International Airport Ltd on Thursday scrapped its final dividend and posted a 31.4% fall in full-year profit, as coronavirus-related restrictions led to fewer flights.

The country's biggest airport operator reported an underlying profit after tax of NZ$188.5 million ($123.6 million) for the year ended June 30, compared with NZ$274.7 million last year.

($1 = 1.5249 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Yajush Gupta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

