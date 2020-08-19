New Zealand's Auckland Airport annual profit slumps 31%

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Auckland International Airport Ltd AIA.NZ on Thursday scrapped its final dividend and posted a 31.4% fall in full-year profit, as coronavirus-related restrictions led to fewer flights.

The country's biggest airport operator reported an underlying profit after tax of NZ$188.5 million ($123.6 million) for the year ended June 30, compared with NZ$274.7 million last year.

($1 = 1.5249 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Yajush Gupta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Yajush.Gupta@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 88024 43398;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.