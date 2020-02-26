New Zealand's a2 Milk half-year profit jumps 21%

Feb 27 (Reuters) - New Zealand's a2 Milk Co Ltd ATM.NZ reported a 21% rise in half-year profit on Thursday as a ramp up in marketing efforts boosted sales in the United States and China.

The dairy producer posted a net profit of NZ$184.9 million ($116.73 million) for the six months ended Dec. 31 compared with NZ$152.7 million a year earlier.

($1 = 1.5840 New Zealand dollars)

