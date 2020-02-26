US Markets

New Zealand's a2 Milk half-year profit jumps 21%

Contributors
Anushka Trivedi Reuters
Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

New Zealand's a2 Milk Co Ltd reported a 21% rise in half-year profit on Thursday as a ramp up in marketing efforts boosted sales in the United States and China.

Feb 27 (Reuters) - New Zealand's a2 Milk Co Ltd ATM.NZ reported a 21% rise in half-year profit on Thursday as a ramp up in marketing efforts boosted sales in the United States and China.

The dairy producer posted a net profit of NZ$184.9 million ($116.73 million) for the six months ended Dec. 31 compared with NZ$152.7 million a year earlier.

($1 = 1.5840 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 61822683))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest US Markets Videos

#TradeTalks: Traders See Plenty of Opportunity, but Should Investors Aggressively Buy the Dip?

Shawn Cruz, Manager, Trader Services at TD Ameritrade, joins Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss whether or not investors should aggressively buy the dip.

22 hours ago
See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular