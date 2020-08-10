New Zealand's a2 Milk appoints David Bortolussi as CEO

Adds details on incoming CEO

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Dairy products maker a2 Milk Co ATM.NZ said on Tuesday it appointed David Bortolussi as chief executive officer and managing director, effective early next year.

Bortolussi currently serves as group president of HanesBrands Inc's HBI.N international inner wear division.

"The a2 Milk Company is going through a period of continued strong growth in dynamic markets and David's skillset and comprehensive strategic and operational experience will serve the company well," Chairman David Hearn said in a statement.

Bortolussi will replace Geoffrey Babidge, who took on the role in December on an interim basis, the company said in a statement.

Babidge was a2's CEO for eight years till mid-2018 and took over the role again in late 2019 while the board searched for a replacement for previous chief executive Jayne Hrdlicka, who stepped down unexpectedly in December.

The company said Babidge would continue in his role until Bortolussi takes over.

(Reporting by Arpit Nayak in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Devika Syamnath)

