Commodities

New Zealand's a2 Milk appoints David Bortolussi as CEO

Contributor
Arpit Nayak Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Dairy products maker a2 Milk Co said on Tuesday it appointed David Bortolussi as chief executive and managing director, effective early next year.

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Dairy products maker a2 Milk Co ATM.NZ said on Tuesday it appointed David Bortolussi as chief executive and managing director, effective early next year.

Bortolussi will replace Geoffrey Babidge, who took on the role in December on an interim basis, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Arpit Nayak in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Arpit.Nayak@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6182 3472;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular