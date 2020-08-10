New Zealand's a2 Milk appoints David Bortolussi as CEO

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Dairy products maker a2 Milk Co ATM.NZ said on Tuesday it appointed David Bortolussi as chief executive and managing director, effective early next year.

Bortolussi will replace Geoffrey Babidge, who took on the role in December on an interim basis, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Arpit Nayak in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Arpit.Nayak@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6182 3472;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.