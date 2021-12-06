New Zealand won't send diplomats to Beijing Olympics, citing COVID-19

WELLINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - New Zealand will not be sending diplomatic representatives at a ministerial level to the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said on Tuesday, citing COVID-19 as the reason.

"We've already made clear that we won't be there at a ministerial level," Robertson told state broadcaster TVNZ.

"There was a range of factors but mostly to do with COVID, and the fact that the logistics of travel and so on around COVID are not conducive to that kind of trip," he said, adding that this was communicated to China in October.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Tom Hogue)

