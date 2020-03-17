New Zealand ups bond issuance by NZ$3bn in coronavirus response

SYDNEY, March 17 (IFR) - The New Zealand Treasury has announced a NZ$3bn (US$1.81bn) increase to its projected bond issuance for fiscal year 2019-20 as part of the government’s COVID-19 Economic Response Package.

The increase is an inevitable consequence of today's NZ$12.1bn fiscal stimulus package, which represents a hefty 4% of GDP, to boost health services and support wages, incomes and vulnerable businesses and industries.

These measures will enable New Zealand to limit its predicted coronavirus-related economic contraction to 1% of GDP by Q1 2021 versus 3% without them, according to Treasury department forecasts.

The new gross bond issuance target is NZ$13bn, with NZ$7.5bn having already been raised, while future fiscal year supply forecasts are also expected to be ratcheted higher in the 2020 Budget.

With maturities and buybacks of NZ$5.4bn scheduled, net issuance is now forecast at NZ$7.6bn in 2019-20, which would take the total outstanding New Zealand government bonds up to NZ$78.2bn.

The Treasury said it will set revised issuance plans for the June 2020 quarter before the end of the current quarter and no longer plans to begin a repurchase programme of the May 15 2021 nominal bond before June 30.

Treasury Bills on issue are now forecast to be NZ$4bn as of June 30 2020, up from NZ$3bn at the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update, with a flexible approach to T-Bill issuance to continue, based on actual short-term cash needs and an assessment of relative costs, the Treasury said.

NZGBs enjoy some scarcity value to reflect the county’s relatively small government debt total, which has been around 20%–25% of GDP for several years.

This has created some liquidity concerns, especially as New Zealand has not met the size requirements of Citigroup’s nominal World Government Bond Index, which many global portfolio managers like to track.

Today's aggressive fiscal loosening follows Monday’s emergency 75bp cut in the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s official cash rate to 0.25%, alongside a pledge to keep it at this level for at least 12 months.

