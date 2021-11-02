New Zealand unemployment rate drops to record lows in Q3

The New Zealand jobless rate fell to record lows in the third quarter, beating expectations, and sending the Kiwi dollar higher as markets predicted the data will prompt a further hike in interest rates later this month.

The unemployment rate fell to 3.4% in the quarter ending September, according to data released by Statistics New Zealand, better than a forecast of 3.9% unemployment rate by economists polled by Reuters.

