New Zealand unemployment rate drops to record lows in Q3

WELLINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The New Zealand jobless rate fell to record lows in the third quarter, beating expectations, and sending the Kiwi dollar higher as markets predicted the data will prompt a further hike in interest rates later this month.

The unemployment rate fell to 3.4% in the quarter ending September, according to data released by Statistics New Zealand, better than a forecast of 3.9% unemployment rate by economists polled by Reuters.

