New Zealand Treasury cuts bond issuance forecasts

MELBOURNE, December 16 (IFR) - The New Zealand Treasury has lowered its sovereign bond issuance projections in conjunction with the government's Half-Year Economic Fiscal Update 2020.

The Treasury now expects NZ$45bn (US$31.8bn) of gross New Zealand government bond issuance in fiscal year 2020-21, down NZ$5bn from the previous NZ$50bn estimate and NZ$15bn below the NZ$60bn forecast made in May.

The 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 gross NZGB issuance forecasts have also been lowered by NZ$5bn, to NZ$30bn for each fiscal year.

These revisions reflect New Zealand’s earlier and stronger-than-expected recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, which contrasts ever more starkly with Europe and the US, where new restrictions continue to be imposed in response to surging cases and hospitalisations.

The amount of outstanding NZGBs is projected to rise from NZ$128.1bn on June 30 2021 to NZ$200bn on June 30 2025, and from 41% to 50% as a percentage of GDP – though this is still low by international standards.

The Treasury, which has purposely front-loaded issuance in fiscal year 2020-21, expects to open two new nominal bond lines via syndication before June 30 next year, the May 15 2026s next February followed by a longer-dated offering.

New Zealand (Aaa/AA–/AA–) has issued five well-received jumbo bond offerings since the coronavirus outbreak which raised a combined NZ$23bn.

These comprise a NZ$3.5bn tap of the 1.5% May 15 2031s on April 9, a record NZ$7bn sale of 0.5% May 15 2024s on June 16, a NZ$4.5bn print of 1.75% May 15 2041s on July 14, a NZ$4bn tap of the 4.5% April 15 2027s on August 25 and a NZ$4bn issue of 0.25% May 15 2028s on October 28.

The transactions were supported by the Large-Scale Asset Purchase Programme, whereby the Reserve Bank can buy up to NZ$100bn of sovereign and local government paper in the secondary market by June 2022 – freeing up funds to participate in new benchmarks.

Offshore investors were comforted by New Zealand’s still strong relative credit position and celebrated handling of Covid-19. Greater liquidity, from the country’s inclusion in Citigroup’s nominal World Government Bond Index and an increase in the maximum size of individual NZGB tranches to NZ$18bn, has also boosted demand.

