New Zealand tourist destination Queenstown hit by flooding

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Homes in popular New Zealand tourism destination Queenstown had to be evacuated and a number of schools closed on Friday, as the city was hit by flooding.

Queenstown Lakes District Council Mayor Glyn Lewers declared a state of emergency earlier on Friday due to the impact of heavy rainfall in the area over the past 24 hours.

"Several flooding and debris events have been identified and we're continuing to contact affected people including evacuating over 100 people," Lewers said.

The lower South Island has received significant rainfall in parts over the past few days and Bluff at the southern most end of the South Island declared a state of emergency on Thursday.

Schools in central Queenstown were closed, according to their websites, and the New Zealand roads authority was warning of road closures across the lower South Island.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Lucy.Craymer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.