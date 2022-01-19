New Zealand to tighten curbs if there's an Omicron outbreak, rules out lockdowns

Contributor
Praveen Menon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FIONA GOODALL

WELLINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday that restrictions will be tightened across the country if there is a community transmission of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, but ruled out any lockdowns.

Ardern said at a news conference that the country would move into a 'red' traffic light setting within 24 to 48 hours of Omicron arriving in the community, which would mean masks would be mandated and there would be limits on public gatherings.

There are currently no Omicron cases in the community.

