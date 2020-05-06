New Zealand to run budget deficits for extended period

Adds details and comments from finance minister

WELLINGTON, May 7 (Reuters) - New Zealand will run budget deficits for years to come and its government debt will increase to levels well beyond previous targets, its finance minister said on Thursday, as it responded to the economic impact from the coronavirus.

The path to recovery will be challenging with business investment and confidence taking a hit and unemployment rising, Grant Robertson said in a pre-budget speech.

He said the budget, to be released next Thursday, would support industries hit by the coronavirus and that New Zealand would remain among the least indebted countries, even with the additional borrowing.

"We will be running operating deficits for an extended period and allowing net core Crown debt to increase to levels well beyond our previous targets," Robertson said.

"This is a necessary and responsible move as we fight the virus, reduce the impact on businesses and workers, and rebuild our country," he added.

The minister said the focus over the next year would be to build infrastructure and support sustainable development.

The government will push ahead with its NZ$12 billion ($7.21 billion) infrastructure plan announced in January, he said.

Robertson also flagged the possibility of expanding the state housing programme, which was previously scaled back.

"The opportunity is there to break our housing shortage once and or all," Robertson said.

New Zealand, facing a shortage of affordable housing, scrapped its target to build hundreds of thousands of homes last year, describing it as overly ambitious, and reset some policies for tackling the crisis.

House prices in New Zealand have soared more than 50% over the past decade, and almost doubled in Auckland, the biggest city, making housing unaffordable for many young New Zealanders.

($1 = 1.6642 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Sam Holmes)

((praveen.menon@thomsonreuters.com; +6448028163; Reuters Messaging: praveen.menon.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Journopraveen))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.