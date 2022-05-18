New Zealand to raise bond issuance by NZ$7 bln for 2022/23

WELLINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - The New Zealand Debt Management Office (NZDMO) said on Thursday that it has increased its bond issuance plans by NZ$7 billion for the 2022/23 fiscal year in part due to the previously announced sale of government bonds held by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ)

The DMO plans to issue NZ$25 billion in 2022/23, compared with NZ$18 billion forecast in the budget update in December.

