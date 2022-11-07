New Zealand to probe country's resilience to supply chain disruptions

November 07, 2022 — 07:27 pm EST

Written by Lucy Craymer for Reuters ->

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The New Zealand government said on Tuesday it had asked the Productivity Commission to investigate the country's resilience to supply chain disruptions.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said challenges remain even though the country's ability to import and export goods during the COVID pandemic held up well.

"This inquiry will identify ways to enhance the resilience of New Zealand's economy," he said.

New Zealand is experiencing red-hot inflation of 7.2%, partly due to imports of key goods getting held up offshore and challenges with international freight.

Robertson said the commission will recommend policy responses to help anticipate and respond to such issues.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Richard Chang)

