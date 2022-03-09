New Zealand to merge state-owned TV and radio broadcasting operations

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - New Zealand said on Thursday that it will merge its state-owned television and radio stations as the two broadcasters face increased competition and adapt to a changing media landscape.

The country's minister for Broadcasting and Media, Kris Faafoi, said in a statement a new board would be appointed next month to oversee the creation of the new entity, expected to be operational by July 2023.

"Whether it be COVID, national emergencies or Olympic Games, the last few years have shown how important a strong media environment is to reflect New Zealanders' stories, dreams and aspirations and it is important we support public media to flourish," said Faafoi.

"A public media entity which is resilient, sustainable, and has the wherewithal to deliver independent, trusted information is a key to that,” he added.

The new entity will be government-owned but with complete editorial independence, he said. It will receive both commercial and government funding, while services that are currently commercial-free will remain so.

