New Zealand to limit fiscal surplus to 2% of GDP

Contributor
Lucy Craymer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The New Zealand government said on Tuesday it would introduce new fiscal rules including keeping surpluses within a band of 0%-2% of GDP.

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - The New Zealand government said on Tuesday it would introduce new fiscal rules including keeping surpluses within a band of 0%-2% of GDP.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said this would come into effect once the government recorded an OBEGAL (operating balance before gains and losses) surplus in 2024/25.

He said they had pushed out by 12 months the timing of when OBEGAL would move into surplus due to the war in Ukraine and the ongoing supply-chain disruptions.

The government is also moving to a new way of calculating debt that is closer to international norms and includes a wider range of government assets and liabilities.

It will also set a net debt ceiling of 30% of GDP, which the government budget is currently tracking under.

Robertson said net debt was forecast, under IMF measures, to peak at just over 21% of GDP next year and then fall over coming years to 16%.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer in Wellington Editing by John Stonestreet and Matthew Lewis)

((Lucy.Craymer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More