New Zealand to limit fiscal surplus to 2% of GDP

Contributor
Lucy Craymer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The New Zealand government said Tuesday it would introduce new fiscal rules including keeping surpluses within a band of 0%-2% of GDP.

WELLINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - The New Zealand government said Tuesday it would introduce new fiscal rules including keeping surpluses within a band of 0%-2% of GDP.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the headline net debt figure would also be about 20 percentage points lower than the current one.

Net debt was forecast, under IMF measures, to peak at just over 21% of GDP next year and then fall over coming years to 16%, he said.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; editing by John Stonestreet)

((Lucy.Craymer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More