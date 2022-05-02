New Zealand to limit fiscal surplus to 2% of GDP

WELLINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - The New Zealand government said Tuesday it would introduce new fiscal rules including keeping surpluses within a band of 0%-2% of GDP.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the headline net debt figure would also be about 20 percentage points lower than the current one.

Net debt was forecast, under IMF measures, to peak at just over 21% of GDP next year and then fall over coming years to 16%, he said.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; editing by John Stonestreet)

((Lucy.Craymer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.