New Zealand to introduce RBNZ and smoking reforms within first 100 days

November 28, 2023 — 10:00 pm EST

New Zealand's new government will introduce legislation to reform the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's mandate and lift a ban on the sale of cigarettes to future generations within its first 100 days, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said in a statement on Wednesday.

The centre-right National Party, led by Luxon, returned to power alongside the populist New Zealand First party and libertarian ACT New Zealand after six years of rule by governments led by the left-leaning Labour Party.

Reuters
