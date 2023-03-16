US Markets

New Zealand to ban TikTok on devices linked to parliament

March 16, 2023 — 09:10 pm EDT

SYDNEY, March 17 (Reuters) - New Zealand will ban TikTok on devices with access to the parliamentary network because of cybersecurity concerns, a government official said on Friday.

TikTok will be banned on all devices with access to New Zealand's parliamentary network by the end of March, said Parliamentary Service Chief Executive Rafael Gonzalez-Montero.

New Zealand's is the latest government to curb the Chinese owned video-sharing app from sensitive devices.

