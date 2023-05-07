New Zealand to announce NZ$243 mln boost to defence spend - report

WELLINGTON, May 8 (Reuters) - The New Zealand government will later on Monday announce plans to spend NZ$243 million ($153 million) on defence and infrastructure as part of its upcoming budget, The Post reported on Monday.

It said that the funds would be spent on improving two Navy frigates, upgrades to Bushmaster armoured vehicles and the construction of a new refuelling facility at the Air Force's Ohakea base on the North Island.

The New Zealand Defence force has been struggling with high levels of staff attrition, resulted in the idling of three naval ships and the early retirement of the P-3 Orion fleet, leaving the country with limited air surveillance capability.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Neil Fullick)

