New Zealand third-quarter GDP unexpectedly contracts

Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

December 13, 2023 — 04:51 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - New Zealand's economy unexpectedly contracted in the third quarter as a number of industries including manufacturing and construction saw activity slow and household spending eased.

Official data out on Thursday showed gross domestic product (GDP) fell 0.3% in the September quarter, lower than analysts' forecasts of a 0.2% rise. It followed a revised 0.5% increase in the second quarter. Annual GDP decreased 0.6%, Statistics New Zealand data showed. The market had expected an increase of 0.5%. (Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Jamie Freed) ((Lucy.Craymer@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: NEWZEALAND ECONOMY/GDP (URGENT)

