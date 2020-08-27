New Zealand stock exchange to reopen Friday after cyber attacks

Contributor
Shashwat Awasthi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

New Zealand's stock exchange will reopen on Friday following measures put in place to maintain system connectivity after two cyber attacks this week led to trading being halted over three days, bourse operator NZX Ltd said.

Aug 28 (Reuters) - New Zealand's stock exchange will reopen on Friday following measures put in place to maintain system connectivity after two cyber attacks this week led to trading being halted over three days, bourse operator NZX Ltd NZX.NZ said.

The exchange was hit by offshore distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, a common way to disrupt a server by overwhelming it with a flood of internet traffic, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters