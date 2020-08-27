New Zealand Stock Exchange Hit Repeatedly By Cybercriminals Demanding Bitcoin

The New Zealand stock exchange has halted trading for the third day in a row as a result of criminal cyberattacks.

According to a report by Bloomberg on Thursday, the NZX exchange has suffered connectivity issues leading to a series of outages that were the result of targeted disruption by bad actors from outside the country.

The criminals are demanding bitcoin in order to cease the distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, which flood the bandwidth of a particular system with traffic rendering it slow or unusable.

The exchange suffered outages during the last hour of trading on Tuesday and again for over three hours on Wednesday.

TodayâsÂ outage has yet to be resolved, according to Bloomberg.

According to another report by ZDNet, the attacks may be directed by a criminal cyber gang using monikers like Amada Collective and Fancy Bear that belong to more famous hacker groups.

Specifically, the attackers have been targeting the exchangeâs hosting service Spark, demonstrating a level of sophistication by regularly changing the protocols involved.

Over recent weeks, the group has tried to extort bitcoin from other well-known financial services including PayPal, MoneyGram, YesBank India,Â Braintree, andÂ Venmo.

