New Zealand Stock Exchange Hit Repeatedly By Cybercriminals Demanding Bitcoin
The New Zealand stock exchange has halted trading for the third day in a row as a result of criminal cyberattacks.
- According to a report by Bloomberg on Thursday, the NZX exchange has suffered connectivity issues leading to a series of outages that were the result of targeted disruption by bad actors from outside the country.
- The criminals are demanding bitcoin in order to cease the distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, which flood the bandwidth of a particular system with traffic rendering it slow or unusable.
- The exchange suffered outages during the last hour of trading on Tuesday and again for over three hours on Wednesday.
- TodayâsÂ outage has yet to be resolved, according to Bloomberg.
- According to another report by ZDNet, the attacks may be directed by a criminal cyber gang using monikers like Amada Collective and Fancy Bear that belong to more famous hacker groups.
- Specifically, the attackers have been targeting the exchangeâs hosting service Spark, demonstrating a level of sophistication by regularly changing the protocols involved.
- Over recent weeks, the group has tried to extort bitcoin from other well-known financial services including PayPal, MoneyGram, YesBank India,Â Braintree, andÂ Venmo.
See also: Twitter Hack Used Bitcoin to Cash In: Hereâs Why
