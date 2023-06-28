News & Insights

New Zealand signs range of pacts with China

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

June 28, 2023 — 03:10 am EDT

Written by Lewis Jackson for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, June 28 (Reuters) - New Zealand said on Wednesday it had signed a range of cooperative arrangements with China on trade, agriculture, forestry, education, and science and innovation.

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Chinese Premier Li Qiang also discussed the Indo-Pacific region, tensions in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait, Wellington said in a statement.

