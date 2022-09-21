New Zealand shares rise in early trade, Australia closed

Sept 22 (Reuters) - New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% to 11,525.8 points by 2226 GMT on Thursday.

Markets in Australia were closed due to a public holiday. The Australian benchmark fell 1.6% on Wednesday. (Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

