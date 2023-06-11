News & Insights

New Zealand shares inch lower on disappointing China data, Australia closed

June 11, 2023 — 08:38 pm EDT

Written by Nausheen Thusoo for Reuters ->

June 12 (Reuters) - New Zealand shares edged lower on Monday after the country's biggest trade partner China reported worse-than-expected drop in factory gate prices, while investors also awaited rate decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell about 0.3% to 11,661.03 by 2338 GMT. The benchmark ended 0.2% lower on Friday.

China's factory gate prices fell 4.6% in May, their steepest decline in seven years, raising concerns about China's fragile economic recovery.

Investors globally are weighing on bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will skip a rate hike this week in its policy meeting. Traders are laying a 73% odds on the Fed keeping rates steady on June 14, in a range of 5%-5.25%, pausing its most aggressive hiking cycle since the 1980s. MKTS/GLOB

In New Zealand, electronic retail card spending dipped 1.7% in May, while actual sales rose 3.3% from the same month a year ago.

The electronic cards data covers about 68% of core retail sales in the country, and is the main measure of monthly retail activity.

New Zealand's Fonterra Co-operative Group FCG.NZ fell 0.3% after it received initial orders from the High Court approving its proposal to return about NZ$800 million ($489.92 million) of capital to shareholders and unit holders.

Auckland Airport AIA.NZ dipped 1.6% and was one of the top losers on the benchmark after the Auckland Council voted on Friday to sell 7% of its 18.09% stake in the airport.

Markets in Australia were closed on Monday for a holiday. The benchmark had closed 0.3% higher on Friday.

($1 = 1.6329 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

