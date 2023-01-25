New Zealand shares flat in early trade, Australia closed

Credit: REUTERS/Steven Saphore

January 25, 2023 — 04:27 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 11,995.36 points by 2125 GMT on Thursday.

Markets in Australia were closed for a public holiday. The Australian benchmark index shed 0.3 % on Wednesday. (Reporting by Upasana Singh; Editing by Chris Reese) ((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.