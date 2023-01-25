New Zealand shares flat in early trade, Australia closed

Jan 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 11,995.36 points by 2125 GMT on Thursday.

Markets in Australia were closed for a public holiday. The Australian benchmark index shed 0.3 % on Wednesday.

