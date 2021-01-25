New Zealand shares fall in early trade, Australia closed

Jan 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% in early trade on Tuesday.

Markets in Australia were closed for a public holiday. The Australian benchmark index had risen 0.4% on Monday. (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

