New Zealand shares fall in early trade, Australia closed

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Jan 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% in early trade on Tuesday.

Markets in Australia were closed for a public holiday. The Australian benchmark index had risen 0.4% on Monday.

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

