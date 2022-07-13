New Zealand shares end higher after expected rate hike, Australia stocks rise

By Upasana Singh

July 13 (Reuters) - New Zealand shares pared gains to end marginally up on Wednesday after the country's central bank raised interest rates by another half a percentage point, while Australian stocks ended higher as markets awaited key U.S. inflation data.

The S&P/NZX 50 .NZ50 closed 0.1% higher at 11,110.33 points, after gaining as much as 0.4% before the rate decision.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand hiked its cash rate for the sixth consecutive time and signalled it remained comfortable with its planned aggressive tightening path.

The hike was widely priced in and analysts at ANZ Research called the market reaction to the decision "very muted".

"Decisions are likely to get harder over the second half of the year as evidence mounts that tightening financial conditions are indeed dampening demand," they added.

In Australia, the resources-heavy S&P/ASX 200 .AXJO ended 0.2% higher at 6,621.60 points.

Miners .AXMM declined 0.6% and hit an eight-month low as iron ore prices fell due to demand concerns in top steel producer China, where unfavourable weather in several cities and COVID-19 curbs persist. IRONORE/

Sector behemoths BHP BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX shed 1.4% each, while Fortescue Metals FMG.AX rose 0.6%.

"Right now, the biggest risk for the Australian market is declining metal prices and the strengthening U.S. dollar," said Kunal Sawhney, chief executive officer of Kalkine Group.

Weakness in overnight oil prices dragged energy stocks .AXEJ 1.8%, with Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX retreating 2.9% and 1.3%, respectively. O/R

Financials .AXFJ advanced 0.7% to offset losses. The major lenders Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX, National Australia Bank NAB.AX and Westpac WBC.AX gained between 0.3% and 1.1%, while Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX lost 1.2%.

Meanwhile, investors were watching out for U.S. inflation data which might provide signs to the Federal Reserve on how to continue its aggressive approach to raising rates.

The Fed hiked rates by a super-sized 75 basis points at its last meeting. MKTS/GLOB

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

