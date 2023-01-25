New Zealand shares end at 9-1/2-month high, Australia closed

By Archishma Iyer and John Biju

Jan 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand shares bounced back from early losses on Thursday to close at their highest since April 11, with healthcare and industrial stocks leading the pack, while easing inflation raised hopes for a slowdown in the pace of rate hikes.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 closed 0.2% higher at 12,017.37 after falling xx% earlier in the day.

Data on Wednesday showed annual inflation rose to 7.2% in the fourth quarter, below the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's 7.5% target, signalling that price pressures have begun to ease.

"The CPI data has hinted that inflation may have peaked, therefore investors are now starting to buy back into those stocks that have been hit very hard by rising interest rates and inflation," said Grant Williamson, an investment adviser from Hamilton Hindin Greene.

Market players are now awaiting a labour market report due next week that could influence the central bank's rate-hike path.

Analysts from ANZ expect the central bank to reduce its rate hike to 50 basis points in February from 75 bps amid signs that deteriorating demand have become increasingly established and forward indications of labour have softened in recent months.

Among individual stocks, business travel software maker Serko Ltd SKO.NZ topped the benchmark with a 2.6% gain, while retirement village operator Ryman Healthcare RYM.NZ advanced 2.2% in its fifth straight rise.

Real estate developers Goodman Property GMT.NZ and Kiwi Property KPG.NZ lost 2.3% and 1.5%, respectively.

Markets in Australia were closed on account of a public holiday.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer and John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com; John.Biju@thomsonreuters.com))

