New Zealand shares close flat, Fed meeting in focus

Soumyajit Saha Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

New Zealand shares closed flat on Monday, as gains in utility and financial stocks were offset by weakness in the healthcare sector, with investors awaiting a meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve later this week for cues on its monetary policy.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 ticked up 0.09% to finish the session at 12,562.17. Trading was thin as about 16.5 million shares changed hands, compared with the 30-day average of 33.8 million shares.

Banking services provider Heartland Group HGH.NZ was the biggest gainer on the index, jumping over 6% to a more than three-year high.

Meanwhile, medical device maker Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp FPH.NZ fell 2.6% to close at its lowest in over a week.

The Fed will start its two-day meeting from Tuesday, with many investors expecting the U.S. central bank to repeat its dovish view.

Markets in Australia were closed on Monday for a public holiday.

