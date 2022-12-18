Markets

New Zealand Services Sector Slows In November - BusinessNZ

December 18, 2022 — 04:37 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The services sector in New Zealand continued to expand in November, albeit at a lower pace, the latest survey from BusinessNZ revealed on Monday with a Performance of Services Index score of 53.7.

That's down from 57.4 in October, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Among the main indices, sales (58.1), employment (51.8), new orders (57.3) and stocks (55.0) all continued to expand, while supplier deliveries (47.3) contracted.

"November's PSI proved, for the third month running, to be an important counterpoint to the weakening PMI. It looks as though the services industries - just like they did in Q3 - will more than make up for any weakness in manufacturing in Q4, such that GDP for that quarter manages an expansion," said BNZ Senior Economist Craig Ebert.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.