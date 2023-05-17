News & Insights

New Zealand sees larger budget deficit in 2022-23

May 17, 2023 — 10:00 pm EDT

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand on Thursday forecast a budget deficit of NZ$6.96 billion ($4.42 billion) for the fiscal year ending June 30 2023, larger than a deficit of NZ$3.63 billion forecast in its half-year fiscal update in December.

It now does not expect to return to surplus until 2025-26 having forecast in December it would return to surplus in 2024-25.

Net debt under the old method of calculation was forecast to peak at 43.1% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023-24, higher than the December forecast for the same period at 41.8% of GDP.

($1 = 1.5763 New Zealand dollars)

