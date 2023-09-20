News & Insights

New Zealand second-quarter GDP rises, revisions show country never in technical recession

September 20, 2023 — 06:50 pm EDT

Written by Lucy Craymer for Reuters ->

WELLINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - New Zealand's economy grew more than expected in the second quarter supported by better activity in the services sector.

Official data out on Thursday showed gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.9% in the June quarter, higher than analysts' forecasts of 0.5%, and followed a revised 0.0% in the first quarter.

Flat growth in the first quarter means the country was never technically in recession.

Annual growth increased to 1.8%, Statistics New Zealand data showed.

