New Zealand retail sales rise in Q4 2021

WELLINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - New Zealand retail sales volumes rose a seasonally adjusted 8.6% in the fourth quarter of 2021, data from Statistics New Zealand showed on Friday, compared to a drop of 8.1% in the third quarter.

This puts sales 4.4% higher on the year, compared to 5.2% lower reported in the previous period. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Chris Reese) ((praveen.menon@thomsonreuters.com; +6448028163; Reuters Messaging: praveen.menon.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Journopraveen)) Keywords: NEWZEALAND ECONOMY/RETAIL (URGENT)

