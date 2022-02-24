New Zealand retail sales rise in Q4 2021

Publisher
Reuters
Published

New Zealand retail sales volumes rose a seasonally adjusted 8.6% in the fourth quarter of 2021, data from Statistics New Zealand showed on Friday, compared to a drop of 8.1% in the third quarter.

WELLINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - New Zealand retail sales volumes rose a seasonally adjusted 8.6% in the fourth quarter of 2021, data from Statistics New Zealand showed on Friday, compared to a drop of 8.1% in the third quarter.

This puts sales 4.4% higher on the year, compared to 5.2% lower reported in the previous period. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Chris Reese) ((praveen.menon@thomsonreuters.com; +6448028163; Reuters Messaging: praveen.menon.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Journopraveen)) Keywords: NEWZEALAND ECONOMY/RETAIL (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More