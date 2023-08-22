News & Insights

New Zealand Retail Sales Data Due On Wednesday

August 22, 2023 — 06:00 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - New Zealand will on Wednesday release Q2 numbers for retail sales, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Sales are expected to slip 2.6 percent on quarter after dropping 1.4 percent in the three months prior.

Australia will see preliminary August results for its manufacturing and services PMIs from Judo Bank; in July, their scores were 49.6 and 47.9, respectively.

Japan also will see preliminary August results for its manufacturing and services PMIs from Jibun Bank; in July, their scores were 49.6 and 53.8, respectively.

Singapore will provide July data for consumer prices, with overall inflation expected to rise 4.2 percent on year, easing from 4.5 percent in June. Core CPI is tipped to climb an annual 3.8 percent, down from 4.2 percent in the previous month.

Taiwan will see July numbers for industrial production; in June, output was down 16.63 percent on year.

