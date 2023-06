WELLINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) - New Zealand posted a seasonally net migration gain of 5785 permanent and long-term migrants in April, data from Statistics New Zealand showed on Tuesday.

The number of short-term visitors to New Zealand rose 307.5 percent on a year ago. (wellington.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +6448027979)

