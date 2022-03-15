New Zealand reports current account deficit in Q4

New Zealand reported a current account deficit in the fourth quarter, official data showed on Wednesday.

The actual quarterly deficit was NZ$7.3 billion in the three months to December, from a deficit of NZ$8.3 billion in the previous quarter, according to Statistics New Zealand.

The seasonally adjusted quarterly deficit was NZ$6.5 billion from NZ$4.7 billion in the previous quarter.

The annual deficit to December was NZ$20.2 billion, equating to 5.8% of gross domestic product. (Reporting by Lucy Craymer; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((Lucy.craymer@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: NEWZEALAND ECONOMY/CURRENTACCOUNT (URGENT)

