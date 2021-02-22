New Zealand reaps recovery rewards with S&P upgrade to AA+

MELBOURNE, Feb 23 (IFR) - New Zealand's successful containment of Covid-19 and resultant economic recovery has been rewarded with the world's first sovereign upgrade since the outbreak, as S&P lifts its country rating to AA+ with a stable outlook from AA with a positive outlook.

"We now believe that the government's credit metrics can withstand potential damage from negative shocks to the economy, including a possible weakening of the real estate market, and its fiscal position at the 'AA+' rating level," S&P said.

"New Zealand's monetary flexibility, wealthy economy and institutions are conducive to swift and decisive policy actions and offset the country’s external imbalances".

Moody’s rates New Zealand Aaa with a stable outlook, while Fitch has the country at AA with a positive outlook. S&P also raised New Zealand’s domestic currency ratings one notch to AAA, matching Moody’s and beating Fitch’s respective Aaa and AA+ ratings.

The country’s economic rebound has been dramatic, with GDP soaring 14% in Q3 2020 from Q2 to stand 0.4% above its year-earlier level, while the unemployment rate fell to 4.9% in Q4 from 5.3% in Q3.

Today’s New Zealand Government Debt Market Outlook forecasts GDP growth of 1.5%, 2.6%, 3.7%, 3.8% and 3.2% in calendar years 2021-2025, following a 2.1% contraction in 2020.

The surprising strength of the New Zealand economy enabled the Treasury to lower its sovereign bond issuance projections again last December, following publication of the government's Half-Year Economic Fiscal Update 2020.

The Treasury now expects NZ$45bn (US$32.8bn) of gross New Zealand government bond issuance in fiscal year 2020-21, down NZ$5bn from the previous NZ$50bn estimate and NZ$15bn below the NZ$60bn forecast made in May 2020.

The 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 gross NZGB issuance forecasts were also lowered by NZ$5bn, to NZ$30bn for each fiscal year.

The amount of outstanding NZGBs is projected to rise from NZ$128.1bn on June 30 2021 to NZ$200bn on June 30 2025, and from 40% to 49% as a percentage of GDP, according to the New Zealand Government Debt Market Outlook - which is still modest by international standards.

