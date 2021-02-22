Banking

New Zealand reaps recovery rewards with S&P upgrade to AA+

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

New Zealand's successful containment of Covid-19 and resultant economic recovery has been rewarded with the world's first sovereign upgrade since the outbreak, as S&amp;P lifts its country rating to AA+ with a stable outlook from AA with a positive outlook.

MELBOURNE, Feb 23 (IFR) - New Zealand's successful containment of Covid-19 and resultant economic recovery has been rewarded with the world's first sovereign upgrade since the outbreak, as S&P lifts its country rating to AA+ with a stable outlook from AA with a positive outlook.

"We now believe that the government's credit metrics can withstand potential damage from negative shocks to the economy, including a possible weakening of the real estate market, and its fiscal position at the 'AA+' rating level," S&P said.

"New Zealand's monetary flexibility, wealthy economy and institutions are conducive to swift and decisive policy actions and offset the country’s external imbalances".

Moody’s rates New Zealand Aaa with a stable outlook, while Fitch has the country at AA with a positive outlook. S&P also raised New Zealand’s domestic currency ratings one notch to AAA, matching Moody’s and beating Fitch’s respective Aaa and AA+ ratings.

The country’s economic rebound has been dramatic, with GDP soaring 14% in Q3 2020 from Q2 to stand 0.4% above its year-earlier level, while the unemployment rate fell to 4.9% in Q4 from 5.3% in Q3.

Today’s New Zealand Government Debt Market Outlook forecasts GDP growth of 1.5%, 2.6%, 3.7%, 3.8% and 3.2% in calendar years 2021-2025, following a 2.1% contraction in 2020.

The surprising strength of the New Zealand economy enabled the Treasury to lower its sovereign bond issuance projections again last December, following publication of the government's Half-Year Economic Fiscal Update 2020.

The Treasury now expects NZ$45bn (US$32.8bn) of gross New Zealand government bond issuance in fiscal year 2020-21, down NZ$5bn from the previous NZ$50bn estimate and NZ$15bn below the NZ$60bn forecast made in May 2020.

The 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 gross NZGB issuance forecasts were also lowered by NZ$5bn, to NZ$30bn for each fiscal year.

The amount of outstanding NZGBs is projected to rise from NZ$128.1bn on June 30 2021 to NZ$200bn on June 30 2025, and from 40% to 49% as a percentage of GDP, according to the New Zealand Government Debt Market Outlook - which is still modest by international standards.

(Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by Paolo Danese)

((john.weavers@refinitiv.com; +0434 600 950))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Personal Finance Videos

    #TradeTalks: Forbes Advisor personal finance expert reviews how the American Rescue Plan is progressing

    Forbes Advisor Personal Finance Expert Kelly Anne Smith joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ to discuss how the American Rescue Plan is progressing and what it means for those expected to receive funds.

    Feb 11, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular