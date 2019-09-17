New Zealand raises NZ$2bn from new 1.5% May 2031 bond line

The New Zealand Debt Management Office has raised NZ$2bn (US$1.27bn) from today's syndicated sale of new 1.5% May 15 2031 government bonds arranged by joint lead managers BNZ, CBA, UBS and Westpac.

The bonds priced at 100.8548953088 to yield 1.42%, within the 13bp–17bp guidance range at the April 20 2029 NZGB plus 16bp, having attracted an order book in excess of NZ$3bn.

New Zealand’s long-term foreign currency ratings are Aaa/AA/AA, while its long-term domestic ratings are Aaa/AA+/AA+.

