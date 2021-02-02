New Zealand Q4 unemployment rate drops to 4.9%, beating analyst forecasts

WELLINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - New Zealand's jobless rate dropped in the fourth quarter, beating analyst forecasts, as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, data released by Statistics New Zealand showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.9% in the December 2020 quarter from 5.3% in the September 2020 quarter, Statistics New Zealand said in its statement.

That beat forecasts by economists polled by Reuters who had expected an unemployment rate of 5.6%.

The New Zealand dollar rose a quarter of a cent to $0.7188 on the strong jobs data.

The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed people fell by 10,000 in the December 2020 quarter to 141,000.

The seasonally adjusted underutilisation rate dropped to 11.9% in the quarter from 13.2% in the previous quarter.

New Zealand's early response to the pandemic has allowed the economy to return to pre-pandemic normalcy. It has avoided the high numbers of infections and deaths from the virus seen in many other nations.

But the government was concerned that more jobs would be lost after the generous wage subsidy scheme ended. The wage subsidy and other relief measures for local businesses helped employers keep their staff through the COVID-19 lockdown.

