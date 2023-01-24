New Zealand Q4 CPI rises 1.4% on quarter

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - New Zealand's consumer inflation outpaced expectations in the fourth quarter and remains at historically high levels as prices rise for everything from house building to food and flights.

Annual inflation rose 7.2% in the fourth quarter in line with the increase in the third quarter and currently sits just below three-decade highs, Statistics New Zealand said in a statement on Wednesday.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.4% quarter-on-quarter, slower than the 2.2% rise in the third quarter. The data was above economists’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.3% rise for the quarter and a 7.1% annual rise.

Inflation is a significant challenge for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) and it has responded by raising interest rates to 4.25% from a record low 0.25% in October 2021. It has also signaled further cash rate increases as it tries to dampen inflation and reduce inflation expectations.

The New Zealand dollar rose slightly after the data before returning to levels seen prior to the release.

The main drivers of the 7.2% annual inflation were rising prices for house construction and household utilities and higher food costs, Statistics New Zealand said in a statement

“Higher prices for ready-to-eat food, vegetables, and meat and poultry drove the overall increases in food prices,” said Nicola Growden, the prices senior manager at Statistics New Zealand

Statistics New Zealand added that non-tradeable inflation, which rose 6.6% on year, remained at its highest level since the series began in June 2002.

