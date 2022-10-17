New Zealand Q3 CPI rises 2.2% on quarter

WELLINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand's consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.2% in the third quarter on the prior quarter, above analysts' forecasts, according to data released by Statistics New Zealand on Tuesday.

This compares with a 1.7% rise in the previous quarter. Annual inflation slowed slightly to 7.2% from 7.3% in the previous year period.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 1.6% rise for the quarter, with an annual rise of 6.7%.

