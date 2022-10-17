US Markets

New Zealand Q3 CPI rises 2.2% on quarter

Lucy Craymer Reuters
New Zealand's consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.2% in the third quarter on the prior quarter, above analysts' forecasts, according to data released by Statistics New Zealand on Tuesday.

This compares with a 1.7% rise in the previous quarter. Annual inflation slowed slightly to 7.2% from 7.3% in the previous year period.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 1.6% rise for the quarter, with an annual rise of 6.7%.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

