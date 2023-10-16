New Zealand Q3 CPI rises 1.8% on quarter

WELLINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - New Zealand's consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.8% in the third quarter on the prior quarter, slightly below analysts' forecasts, according to data released by Statistics New Zealand on Tuesday.

This compares with a 1.1% rise in the previous quarter. Annual inflation eased to 5.6% from 6.0%.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 2.0% rise for the quarter, with an annual rise of 5.9%. Keywords: NEWZEALAND ECONOMY/CPI (URGENT)

