New Zealand Q2 inflation quickens more than expected

New Zealand's consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.7% in the second quarter, above analysts' forecasts, according to data released by Statistics New Zealand on Monday.

This compares with a 1.8% rise in the previous quarter. Annual inflation accelerated to 7.3% from 6.9% in the previous year period, a three-decade high.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 1.5% rise for the quarter, with an annual rise of 7.1%. (Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Kim Coghill) ((Lucy.craymer@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: NEWZEALAND ECONOMY/CPI (URGENT)

