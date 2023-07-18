News & Insights

New Zealand Q2 CPI rises 1.1% on prior quarter

July 18, 2023 — 06:53 pm EDT

WELLINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - New Zealand's consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.1% in the second quarter on the prior quarter, slightly above analysts' forecasts, according to data released by Statistics New Zealand on Wednesday.

This compares with a 1.2% rise in the previous quarter. Annual inflation eased to 6.0%.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 1.0% rise for the quarter, with an annual rise of 5.9%.

